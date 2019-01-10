Buhari Is An Honest Man And Not A Thief – Bola Tinubu

Share this post:









The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, yesterday said that President Buhari’s trustworthiness is what distinguishes him from the other candidates.

Speaking at a function in Lagos yesterday, Tinubu said unlike the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, President Buhari is not a thief.

“President Buhari is a straight and honest man. Leave a Naira on the table with Buhari in the room. You will find the Naira on the table when you return. When Buhari says ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ you know where he stands.

He means what he says, no more, no less. With Atiku, things are more nuanced. This shows he has no vision for the nation except the naked pursuit of power for the naked use of that power” he said

The APC National Leader said that Atiku had his chance to shine as Vice-President when he controlled the privatization programme of the Obasanjo government but abused this assignment and helped squander billions of dollars on power generation that did nothing but extended the nation’s darkness.

“We should not reward him by giving him another eight years. As the PDP candidate, he is now the leader of an avaricious horde that seeks to reattach its mandible once again to the public wealth and forever lay siege to our nation’s future. Nigerians will do well not to pay them any attention,” he said

