Buhari is not intellectually, physically and mentally, equipped to govern Nigeria – Dino Melaye

The Senator representing Kogi west in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye says President Muhammadu Buhari was not intellectually, physically and mentally, equipped to govern Nigeria

Senator Dino disclosed this while Speaking at The Osasu Symposium in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Dino, President Buhari cannot give what he does not have, he maintained that all political appointee under president Buhari including the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi must be born again if they want Nigeria to move forward.

“The truth will remain the truth. At what point did you bring the budget? If you will all recall that the president of the senate and the speaker of the house of representatives, had to write Mr. President, accusing leaders of MDAs for refusing to come and defend their budget,” he stated.

The President had to order his ministers to go to the national assembly and defend their budgets before they came.

“The truth is, all political appointees, including Rotimi Amaechi must become born again, if we want to move this country forward.

“In whether the president reads these laws or not, all Nigerians, we know ourselves; you cannot give what you don’t have. President Muhammadu Buhari is not intellectually, emotionally, physically, mentally, equipped to govern this country.” he added

