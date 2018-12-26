“Buhari Observes His Last Christmas In Office As President” – PDP

Share this post:









The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) has urged Nigerians not to despair, as this Christmas would be their last under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the President has told the opposition PDP that it’s day dreaming , saying 2018 Christmas is the best for Nigerians in recent time. Director, Media and Publicity of PPCO, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a message to mark this year’s Christmas, called on Nigerians to collectively resolve to crush oppressive forces and build a peaceful, united and prosperous country, where all citizens will live without fear.

“The birth of Jesus Christ, the Saviour, signifies the triumph of light over darkness and offers Nigerians the new hope and spiritual impetus in their shared quest for a brighter future for our nation under a new administration,” the party said.

It lamented the ugly situation in which Nigerians could not celebrate Christmas as they used to do prior to the emergence of Buhari as president in 2015.

PDP, however, said Nigerians should not despair as its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has perfected templates to revamp the economy and ease suffering in the country if elected president next year.

“The Atiku Abubakar policy document shows his commitment to entrenching greater participation of our citizens in economic activities in various sectors, as against the Buhari exclusionist system, where our collective patrimony is only accessed by a cabal in the presidency and corrupt APC leaders.

“In the same vein, the Atiku Abubakar policy document shows practical intervention in infrastructure and policy drive, in such a manner that guarantees rapid inflow of investments, which will in turn, revamp our ailing productive sectors, create jobs, boost the value of the naira and increase the purchasing power of Nigerians from this abysmally low level under President Buhari, to one of the most competitive in the world.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)