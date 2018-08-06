Call for Saraki’s resignation undemocratic, fallacious and a big joke – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West in the Senate has described the call by the All Progressive Congress (APC) leadership for Senate president Bukola Saraki to relinquish his Senate presidency as undemocratic and a fruitless effort that will end in futility.

Speaking with newsmen over the weekend, Dino disclosed that the APC Senators visited Aso Rock on many occasion to resolve the saga before the political tsunami and mass defection that befall them to no avail.

He maintained that Saraki was elected based on the provision of the constitution not on the bases of political party.

“Attempt to relinquish Saraki as the President is null and void on arrival. It is obvious that those making this statements and their cohorts are not democrats.” he noted

“History will record everyone’s role in the country. Before the political tsunami and mass defection, how many times do the APC Senators visited the Presidential Villa? Dino asked

“Attempt to relinquish Saraki will be tales by moonlight. We opt to engage in activities that will make our democracy move forward, but I am not surprise those making these frivolous statements do not believe in rule of law, the provisions of the constitution, the standing order of the Senate, parliamentary procedure and the due process,” he added.

