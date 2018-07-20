Carry your threat now or hide your face in shame, Okorocha dares Umeh

Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has asked the Senator representing Anambra Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Chief Victor Umeh to go ahead and published any incriminating reports he may have on him or bury his face in shame

Okorocha disclosed this while responding to an allegation by Senator Umeh calling him a ‘419’ and a trickster.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, Okorocha described Umeh as a noise maker who has never made any positive contribution to the society or Igbo land.

The Statement reads:

“In the latest attack, he (Umeh) called Governor Okorocha a trickster and, also, threatened to expose him. Our quick response goes this way; if there is anybody whose life story is zigzag, it is Chief Victor Umeh. The life story of Governor Okorocha is a straight forward one, right from Jos Plateau State uphill now. He has never been associated with any shady deal. And his business and political life stories can be smoothly narrated without any gap, and are also known by most Nigerians.

“But, Chief Umeh cannot make a similar claim; let him publish his profile and let Governor Okorocha publish his own profile, and let’s see whose story will be disjointed, and who was nobody, until APGA came on board. “Chief Umeh did his youth service in 1985 in Port Harcourt; he should tell the world his story between 1985 and 2002, when he joined APGA. Let him tell his story and let that of Okorocha be told side by side.

“He threatened to expose Okorocha; he has continued to make that threat since 2014, when Governor Okorocha left APGA to join the merger that gave birth to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Chief Umeh should carry out his threat now or cover his face in shame. Who does not know the story of Rochas Okorocha in this country, including his business, politics and so on. “Chief Umeh will continue to insult superior people, all in the name of APGA. His APGA could not produce even a councillor in any other South East state, except Anambra, which Ikemba Ojukwu made possible, until Rochas came and broke the jinx. And you may ask; is Imo the only state in the South East? Why can’t Chief Umeh produce another governor in the South East? “The man is a noise maker, but he has failed to talk in the senate, because, in the senate, you don’t talk thrash. Men like Umeh have never made any positive contribution to the society or Igbo land, but they find it difficult to acknowledge those making the society to move forward. “Let Chief Umeh publish his profile and let Rochas publish his own profile same day, and let’s see who has questions to answer following the loopholes therein. “Once again, Umeh should face his challenges in the senate and help himself by engaging a consultant, and stop easing his frustration on Rochas Okorocha.”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook