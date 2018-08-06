Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> APC >> Defection: Don’t assume the worst about Senator Akpabio

Defection: Don’t assume the worst about Senator Akpabio

59 mins ago

An aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan says the reason Akwa Ibom state Governor Senator Udom Akpabio wants to join the ruling AllProgressives Congress APC is in order to destroy the party from within.

Reno Omokri a vocal social media influencer said there was more than meets the eye in the case of Akpabio’s planned defection from the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Omokri said;” Don’t assume the worst about Senator Akpabio. The Akpabio I know is a clever player!

“During war, you also send some of your own agents to infiltrate your opponents camp.

“Then you can destroy him from within. Politics is war by other means. “

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 29 times, 29 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.