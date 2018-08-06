Defection: Don’t assume the worst about Senator Akpabio

An aide to former President Goodluck Jonathan says the reason Akwa Ibom state Governor Senator Udom Akpabio wants to join the ruling AllProgressives Congress APC is in order to destroy the party from within.

Reno Omokri a vocal social media influencer said there was more than meets the eye in the case of Akpabio’s planned defection from the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Omokri said;” Don’t assume the worst about Senator Akpabio. The Akpabio I know is a clever player!

“During war, you also send some of your own agents to infiltrate your opponents camp.

“Then you can destroy him from within. Politics is war by other means. “

