Defection: Saraki was the last bad blood in APC – Itse Sagay

Professor Itse Sagay, chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption says the exit of the senate President Bukola Saraki from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC is a good omen for the party as he was the source of the party’s problems from the onset.

Professor Sagay while speaking to journalists over the recent gale of defections of lawmakers and governors from the APC said rather than the party be pulled down, the APC will be strengthened by the exit of Nigeria’s number three man.

“This man right from the beginning was the source of all the problems of APC. The way he got into the presidency of the senate by subterfuge, by selling off APC’s deputy senate presidency position in senate and then forming alliance with the opposition PDP to torture the government of his own party and betray them left, right and centre.

“He has been a terrible millstone on the neck of APC. So, with his exit, APC will be lighter, stronger and better positioned and be free from internal enemy,” he said.

