Deputy Speaker of Kaduna Assembly dumps APC

The Deputy speaker of the Kaduna state house of assembly, John Audu who is representing Kachia Constituency has announced his decision to dump the All Progressive Congress (APC).

In a statement he personally signed, John Audu revealed he has consulted widely before reaching the decision.

“I write to withdraw my membership of the All Progressive Congress APC with effect from 7th August 2018 .

“This is the most difficult decision ever taken after due consultation with the good people of my constituency.

“However, I came to realize that most of the party supporters have left due to impunity and division in the local government and the state level of the party. Please accept my best regards,” he wrote.

‎Another member of the state assembly representing Kudan Local Government Area, Junaidu Yakubu, has also dumped the APC.

