‘Don’t Set Nigeria Ablaze’ – Timi Frank Berates Federal Government

Comrade Timi Frank, Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has likened the devious effort by the present administration to subjugate judiciary under Justice Walter Onnoghen, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to “igniting an incendiary material that would completely ravage the country if not immediately reversed.”

Frank said in a statement in Abuja that the Buhari administration has fast-tracked their efforts to finally put Nigeria to social, political and economic ruination.

He said,

“This is a supposedly democratic government but they are totally averse to the rule of law. Sheik Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, Colonel Sambo Dasuki, Deji Adeyanju and Dino Melaye, just to mention but a few, are today languishing in jails in varied subhuman conditions following the hostile and anti-people policies being executed by Buhari and his cabal.”

“Buhari and his cabal have done everything outside the law to whittle down the powers of the National Assembly through spurious charges against and trial of their presiding officers and other lawmakers and his criminal refusal to assent to critical bills like the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill and the Electoral Act 2010 Amendment Bill.

“Buhari has refused to replace ministers that have left his government thereby denying critical sections of the country of any form of representation in the Federal Executive Council as required by law.

“Buhari has illegally ensured that all heads of security agencies in the country are of northern extraction against the letters and spirit of the Federal Character principle as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Buhari has also advanced his parochial act of governance by ensuring that all the Service Chiefs who are overdue for retirement have their tenures elongated thereby frustrating the career progression of serving military personnel – a situation that has torpedoed morale in the officer cadre and consequently serious and dangerous reversals in the gains made in the fight against insurgency and other dangerous criminal elements across the country.

“He is right now seeking legal opinion on how to extend the tenure of the Inspector General of Police whose tenure has since expired in flagrant breach of extant laws.

“Of all his hateful, lawless rhetoric and his 97/5% nepotistic ideology, he is again desperate to remove a serving CJN – who is nowhere near his retirement age – based on sentiments which are largely religious and ethnic. Enough is enough!”

