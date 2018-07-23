Drama as APC takes over PDP secretariat in Akwa Ibom

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State has taken over the former state Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat located along Ikot Ekpene Road in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

The move followed a motion moved by Senator John Akpanudoedeghe and ably seconded by the Managing Director, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Obong Nsima Ekere.

The Secretariat which was abandoned by the PDP three years ago to a rented apartment along Edet Akpan Avenue Uyo will be occupied by the All Progressive Congress (APC) as they prepare for the 2019 general election.

The move has received mixed feelings from most Akwa Ibomites as some see it as a welcome development while others condemned it.

An APC stalwart from Itu who spoke with Nigeria Today maintained that he would have advised the party leadership against the move if he had a prior information about it.

“Perceptions of the people at this time matters a lot, I think we are making the same mistake we make in 2015.

“There are other beautiful apartments in Uyo, that building was abandoned by the PDP 3 years ago and today we are planning to use it for 2019, what message are we sending to our supporters?

“We don’t need all this kind of drama now. I will submit a formal appeal to the National working committee of our party soon, we must do our primary before the PDP to avoid the menace of 2015, Where losers troupe in the displace us the landlords”

