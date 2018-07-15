Fani Kayode: Ekiti election was a sham, I weep for Nigeria

A former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani Kayode says Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state which was won by Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC was nothing but ‘a sham’.

FFK, as he is fondly called while reacting to the outcome of the election via his twitter handle, said the People’s Democratic Party PDP was robbed in broad daylight yesterday, as the APC led Federal Government used the police and security agencies to drive away PDP agents and supporters from voting and collation centres.

“The Ekiti election was a sham. The APC paid 4000 naira for each vote they got and, in collusion with INEC officials, they used the police and security agencies to drive away PDP agents and supporters from voting and collation centres. They also shut down the local television stations to prevent the truth from being exposed.

“I say weep not for @GovAyoFayose or the PDP but rather weep for the people of Ekiti, for Yorubaland, for the south and for Nigeria.

“There is no democracy in this country, robbery took place yesterday,” he tweeted.

