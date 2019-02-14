EFCC Ready To Reward Those Who Report Vote Buying And Selling During Elections

Share this post:









The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it would reward anyone who reports the buying and selling of votes during the coming elections.

Ibrahim Magu, the acting Chairman of the commission, disclosed this via a statement issued by Tony Oriade, the acting Head of Media and Publicity.

According to Magu, EFCC will work in partnership with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in that regard.

“We seize this opportunity to state that that EFCC, in collaboration with INEC, will reward any patriotic citizen that provides authentic information leading to the apprehension of any culprit of vote buying in accordance with the whistle-blowing Policy,” he said.

The acting chair stated that those who undermined the electoral processes by buying or selling votes would be prosecuted, just as he threatened to arrest and prosecute any politician who engages in vote buying in any part of the country.

He said:” We wish to warn Nigerians against those who intend to engage in voters’ inducement. There are existing laws in the Electoral Act, 2010 (EA), which forbid voters inducement.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 124 of the Electoral Act, 2010 states that any person paying money to any person as bribe at any election is liable to punishment of N500,000 fine or 12 months imprisonment or both upon conviction.

“Section 124 of the Electoral Act, 2010 also states that any person receiving any money or gift for voting or to refrain from voting at any election will be liable to a maximum fine of N500,000 or 12 months imprisonment or both.”

Magu urged Nigerians to resist inducement from corrupt politicians and vote for candidates of their choice.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)