Ekiti 2019: Secondus leads protest to National Assembly

The National Chairman of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus on Thursday led a protest by National Working Committee of the party to the National Assembly.

Secondus who was accompanied by members and leaders of the PDP said he was at the National Assembly to submit a petition to the lawmakers over the alleged assault on Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose by the Nigeria Police force.

You will recall that Fayose was allegedly slapped by a police officer during a PDP rally at Ekiti State government house in Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state yesterday.

According to a report, Fayose collapses and was rushed to the hospital only to re-appears hours later crying and pleading with the general public to hold the Inspector General of police accountable if anything happens to him.

The protesters was received by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu.

