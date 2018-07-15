Ekiti decides: Apologise or face the consequences, INEC tells Fayose

Mrs. Aminat Zakari, a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in charge of Election Operations and Logistics has accused governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State of character defamation and give him 48 hours ultimatum to apologise publicly to her or face the consequences.

Fayose had accused her of working with the All Progressives Congress candidate (APC), Kayode Fayemi, to rig the just concluded governorship election in Ekiti state,

In a Suit filed on her behalf by Ubong Akpan Chambers, Zakari noted that it was not excusable on any grounds for the governor to descend to labeling her a criminal of such astounding magnitude.

She disclosed that she has been inundated with calls from family, friends and colleagues worldwide and demand a public retraction of all the allegations by Fayose and a public apology within 48 hours.

“You (Fayose) are a Christian and a family man first before being a politician or governor of Ekiti State.” the Zakari noted

“You cannot possibly think it excusable on any grounds, other than deliberate viciousness, that a governor of a state can legitimately descend to labelling a mother, wife and sister of his fellow beings, a criminal of such astounding magnitude.

“What makes it worse than defamation is the incredible injurious falsehood you inflicted on our client, in her work and public service” Zakari added.

