Ekiti Polls: Buhari urges losers to be gallant in defeat

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged losers of Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti state to use constitutional means to settle whatever grievances they may have rather than resort to self-help.

President Buhari while congratulating Dr. Kayode Fayemi, the eventual winner of the poll also appealed to all the political stakeholders in Ekiti State to work towards a successful transition to a new administration in the higher interest of not only the State but the entire nation and its fledgling democratic experience.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, President Buhari also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC as well as security agencies for conducting themselves in an impartial manner.

“President Buhari urges the governor-elect and APC members to be magnanimous in victory as the incoming administration prepares to unfold a new lease of life for the people of Ekiti State through purposeful and responsible governance.

“He commends the people of the State for their matured and peaceful conduct as they made their choice using the power of the ballot.

“President Buhari also lauds the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for adequate preparations and displaying impartiality throughout the process.

“He applauds the security agencies for creating the right atmosphere for the relatively peaceful conduct of the polls and urges them to sustain the peace.

“He also commends local and international observers and monitors for their vigilance and contributions towards the relatively hitch-free exercise.

“In all this, the people of Ekiti State have spoken loud and clear, and democracy has won again,” the President’s statement read.

