EkitiDecides: Reno Omokri berates Presidency for allegedly calling Fayose ‘Nothing’

Former presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri has berated the Presidency for allegedly calling the governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose ‘nothing’.

In a statement on Twitter, Reno maintained that the downfall of Fayose was temporary and does not equate him to ‘nothing’. According to him, president Muhammadu Buhari lost election 3 times and that did not make him ‘nothing’.

He noted that just like Buhari was not everything because of being the president, Fayose cannot be called nothing becuase of the outcome of July 14 Ekiti governorship polls.

The statement reads:

“How can the Presidency call Fayose a “nothing”? Buhari lost elections 3 times. Did his loss make him a nothing? Is he not President today? The downfall of Fayose is temporary and does not make him a NOTHING just like the current position of Buhari doesn’t make him an EVERYTHING.

“No matter how much he feels about any of his citizens, the President of a nation ought not to call anybody a “nothing”. No condition is permanent in this world. The @GovFayose that Buhari is calling a nothing today may also be in a position to Buhari a nothing one day soon

“I have read both the Holy Bible and the Quran. God Almighty, who created @MBuhari and @GovAyoFayose never called any of His creations a nothing. How does a mere man call what God created a ‘nothing’? Let Buhari keep playing God. Perhaps he may hear from the real God

“23 soldiers are missing believed captured by Boko Haram. 10 of their dead bodies have been found. Their families are in distress. Kids orphaned. No word of concern or condolences from their Commander-in-Chief. But this same man has time to insult @GovAyoFayose as a “nothing”

“President Buhari has shown extreme immaturity in calling @GovAyoFayose a “Nothing”. He needs to be aware that he who owns today may not own tomorrow. Buhari was once sick. God healed him. Such a man should appreciate the value God places on human life and call no one a nothing”

