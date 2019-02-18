Election Shift aftermarth: ‘It’s a sacrifice we make for independence’ — Ndigbo Tell Nigerians

Share this post:









The Ohaneze Ndigbo group has urged Nigerians not to be discouraged by the postponement of the elections and encouraged them to come out en-masse and ensure they vote for their chosen candidates.

A statement on Sunday by John Nwodo, leader of the group, noted that freedom is never secured on a platter of gold, adding that it is better to wait for seven days than for another four years.

Nwodo said: “My dear brothers and sisters, I am aware of the immense hardship the sudden postponement of the 16th February 2019 election has brought on all of us.

“This I know is one of the sacrifices we can be called upon to make for independence. After all, freedom is never secured on a platter of gold. It is a struggle.”

The leader of the Igbo socio-cultural group appealed to all the Igbos who had travelled not to return to their stations until they exercise their constitutional right to vote.

“I, therefore, urge all Ndigbo who relocated for the purpose of the election to remain in their places and not travel back to their stations but wait or ensure they come back, if they travel, for the Saturday, 23rd February election. A few days’ waits are better than another four years of uncertainty, hardship and slavery.

“May the Almighty God safeguard and guide you as you labour to fulfil our collective agreement.”

