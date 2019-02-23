ElectionDay: Gun men killed APC chairman in Zamfara

Share this post:









Unidentified gunmen has killed the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward Chairman of Yandoton Daji in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, Alhaji Yusuf Yahaya, according to police report.

Police spokesman, SP Mohammed Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the state Commissioner of Police, Celestine Okoye, had visited the area.

According to him, The deceased was killed at about 1:00 am on Saturday while on his way home from Tsafe

He said that the incident had not affected the conduct of ongoing presidential and national assembly elections in the area.

