Extra: Buhari will vote for Atiku on February 16th – Fani-Kayode

4 hours ago
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says President Muhammadu Buhari will likely vote for PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar on February 16th.

Fani-Kayode disclosed this  lin a Statement on Twitter.

According to him, if President Buhari could raise the hand of a photographer instead of APC candidate in an APC rally, then it was very certain that Buhari will vote for Atiku if Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo does not follow him to the voting booth.

 

