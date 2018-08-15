Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> APC >> Fayose: Removing Saraki will not reduce the price of rice to N7, 000 per bag

Fayose: Removing Saraki will not reduce the price of rice to N7, 000 per bag

2 hours ago

Outgoing governor of Ekiti state Ayodele Fayose has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress APC for heating up the polity by its determination to oust Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki by all means.

Governor Fayose in a tweet on his official twitter handle said it was unfortunate that the ruling party had made the removal of the senate president its main agenda.

”When a ruling party turns the removal of Senate President to its main agenda, the result is a heated polity. They are holding meetings upon meetings on Saraki’s impeachment as if removing the Senate President will reduce the price of rice to N7, 000 per bag that it was in 2015,” he tweeted.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.