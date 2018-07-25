Fear of Oshiomhole as ministers deny making disparaging comments

Some ministers of the Federal cabinet have started to develop cold feet in the attacks directed towards the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

Minister of Transportation Rotimi Amaechi today denied that he made claims referring to Oshiohole as a bad luck to the party.

Speaking to journalists shortly after today’s Federal Executive cabinet meeting in Abuja, Amaechi said he was surprised at the allegations that he made disparaging comments targeted at the chairman.

According to him, he never made such assertions.

“How do you know it is true, I saw in social media, this afternoon, where they said I said the Chairman is a bad luck.

“I never said so. I have never said such a thing.

“They quoted me that I was attacking the Chairman,: he denied.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook