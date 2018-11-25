Ganduje explains why APC should not sack Oshiomhole

Share this post:









Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has reveal why the All Progressive Congress (APC) should not sack the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adam Oshiomhole.

In a speech during APC stakeholders meeting held at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano on Saturday, Ganduje noted that the Party should concentrate on victory in the upcoming 2019 election and try to manage the crisis instead of creating more crisis in the party.

He advise members of the APC to embrace tolerance, according to him partisanship without tolerance was both harmful and anti-progress.

“When some people were saying our National Chairman should be sacked, we said no. That is not what we need now” he noted

“We should concentrate on victory. We must understand that there is no time for crisis within our fold. All we need to do is to try as much as we can to manage whatever crisis we may have and collectively face the general election.

“Tolerance should always be seen to be promoted within us. Partisanship without tolerance is both harmful and anti-progress.” he added.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 22 times, 22 visits today)