God will continue to fish out the bad eggs among us – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined All Progressives Congress (APC) supporters not to be perturbed by the recent defections in the party, saying “God will continue to fish out the bad eggs among us.’’

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in a statement in Abuja said Buhari gave the advice at a campaign rally in Bauchi on Thursday.

The rally was organised to support Alhaji Lawal Gumau, the candidate of APC for the Bauchi South Senatorial bye-election, slated for Aug.11.

Buhari assured APC supporters that his administration would continue to work hard to surpass its campaign promises for a better Nigeria.

The President told the gathering at the rally that the APC-led government remained faithful in implementing its campaign promises of improving the economy, securing the country and the fight against corruption.

“The work we are doing is because of God, our country and you. I want to inform you that with the knowledge we have garnered over the years, we won’t allow you to be cheated.

‘‘Like we promised, what will determine a good future for the country are security, strong economy and to stop corruption.

“We campaigned on these things, you voted for us and we will never forget, he said to a thunderous applause by party supporters at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

Buhari endorsed the APC candidate for the senatorial bye-election, accompanied by the party Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, Governors of Bauchi, Plateau, Kano and Imo States, and other party officials.

He declared, “We have confidence in him and we trust him.”

The president urged the people of Bauchi South senatorial district to vote Gumau in the upcoming election.

He thanked the people of the state for defying the heavy rainfall and came out enmasse to welcome him and show solidarity to the candidate of the party in the planned bye-election.

