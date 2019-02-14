Godswill Akpabio: An epitome of effective representation

Share this post:









By Udeme Ankott

Senator Godswill Akpabio can be likened to the Biblical “City set on a hill that cannot be hidden”. Providence has vested upon him core attributes that constantly attract people, regardless of ethnicity, religion or political ideology. This rare gift is traceable to God and his unending desire to better the lives of people.

Prior to his assumption of office, Akwa Ibom State was relatively unknown and her people were not accorded the respect they enjoyed during his stint as governor. Mediocrity was and still is an anathema to the Distinguished Senator and this is evidenced in the state of the art projects he embarked upon to launch Akwa Ibom State and her people into recognition and a place of pride. Senator Akpabio’s penchant for excellence rubbed off on his aides as below par performance was not an option.

Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON with visionary eyes saw the need for effective representation of his people at the national level, moved to the Senate and was elected the Senate Minority Leader, a feat never before attained by a first time Senator. His natural charisma and character were at work as he unconsciously captivated his colleagues with his oratorical prowess. In the midst of it all, he remained humble and committed to the interest of his people.

Politics is about representation. Akwa Ibom State despite her immense contribution to the revenue pool of the nation has been relegated to the dark side of obscurity in terms of Federal Government projects. Since the creation of the State, it cannot boast of any meaningful project executed and completed by the government at the centre. The advent of democracy in 1999 did not change the status quo despite Akwa Ibom’s political affiliation with the ruling party at the federal level. Much was left to be desired. It is also on record that Akwa Ibom State bore the brunt when Obong Victor Attah, a PDP governor had the audacity to confront the Federal Government, demanding what was due the State while advocating for resource control under President Olusegun Obasanjo’s led PDP government.

Since Senator Akpabio switched political allegiance in the overall interest of the State, all sorts of spurious narratives have saturated public space. But the Distinguished Senator proved his critics wrong when within a short period of his defection, the Federal Government awarded contracts for roads that were hitherto abandoned by successive governments. The Distinguished Senator represents Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District but his goodwill extends to the entire State due to his God given grace to attract favour.

At a time like this when all regions and States are strategizing to ensure that their needs are heard at the national level, all well meaning Akwa Ibom people, at home and in the Diaspora are enjoined to set aside divisive tendencies, come together and support Senator Godswill Akpabio to forge ahead to make the Akwa Ibom of our dream a reality. The Akwa Ibom that would cater for even the unborn generation, the Akwa Ibom we would all be proud to call ours.

Udeme Ankott writes in from Lagos

