Governor Rochas Okorocha Declares Interest For Presidency In 2023

7 hours ago
Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has said that his mind is fixed on becoming the first elected civilian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The governor made the remark when he hosted members of the Orlu Zone Congress of Journalists (OZCOJ) in his office. He said that all the campaigns of calumny against him was because his detractors have realised that he is the most eligible and most detribalised Igbo man.

The governor described himself as the rallying point for all Ndigbo and the only one who can bridge unity, understanding and togetherness in order to realize Igbo presidency in 2023.

Speaking earlier, the Coordinator of OZCOJ, Ambassador Ikenna Onuoha, said that Orlu people were happy that one of their sons represented them very well as governor of Imo, and by being a worthy ambassador of the zone.

Kelechi
Guest
Kelechi

Shut up, stupid fool. You will never be President

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Oluwaseun
Guest
Oluwaseun

We should not celebrate mediocrity. Look at this opportunist. your end is near. Buhari is not a fool

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Please let focus our energy on Buhari’s reelection bid. 2023 is still very far away. Besides Presidency is going to South West in 2023.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago

