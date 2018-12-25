Governor Rochas Okorocha Declares Interest For Presidency In 2023
Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has said that his mind is fixed on becoming the first elected civilian president of Igbo extraction in 2023.
The governor made the remark when he hosted members of the Orlu Zone Congress of Journalists (OZCOJ) in his office. He said that all the campaigns of calumny against him was because his detractors have realised that he is the most eligible and most detribalised Igbo man.
The governor described himself as the rallying point for all Ndigbo and the only one who can bridge unity, understanding and togetherness in order to realize Igbo presidency in 2023.
Speaking earlier, the Coordinator of OZCOJ, Ambassador Ikenna Onuoha, said that Orlu people were happy that one of their sons represented them very well as governor of Imo, and by being a worthy ambassador of the zone.
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Shut up, stupid fool. You will never be President
We should not celebrate mediocrity. Look at this opportunist. your end is near. Buhari is not a fool
Please let focus our energy on Buhari’s reelection bid. 2023 is still very far away. Besides Presidency is going to South West in 2023.