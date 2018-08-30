I am ready to assist Buhari in the fight against Corruption – Senator Akpabio

Former Senate Minority leader and APC chieftain, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio says he joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) to help in the fight against corruption and poverty.

Senator Akpabio stated this while addressing newsmen after the APC National Caucus meeting that was held on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, corruption deepens poverty and there was a need to fight the two together. He disclosed that Akwa Ibom and the South-South will vote for APC in 2019.

“I am joining APC to stabilise the government and to assist the government to create employment opportunities for Nigerians so that we can fight the twin brother to corruption, which is poverty.” he noted

“Poverty creates corruption and corruption deepens poverty, so we need to fight the two together. And that is one of the things I find attractive with the APC and believe me, with my people in Akwa Ibom State, with my presence in APC, my people in South-South have now seen the light and they say APC is the party to vote for come 2019.

“The meeting went very well and a lot of topical issues were discussed bothering on the interest of the nation. The resolutions are fantastic and I believe that the resolutions will not only move the party forward but will help to alleviate the situation in the country today and Nigerians will be happy for it.

“He (Buhari) has been able to improve the image of Nigeria and restored a lot of respect for Nigeria before the international community”.

