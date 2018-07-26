I am still in APC – Shehu Sani

The Senator representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani says he remains a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Senator Sani who has been a vocal critic of President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State has before now indicated interest of dumping the APC.

Speaking with newsmen at the APC Secretariat in Abuja, Senator Sani disclosed that the Leadership style of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the ongoing reconciliation spearheaded by the party leadership has informed his decision to stay put in the party.

“We are confident that the new leadership of the Party has the capacity the ability to address these injustices. In the words of Frantz Fanon, ‘We revolt because we cannot breathe’” Senator Sani noted

“So we revolted against the way the party was run because it is suffocating us. Now we have a new surgeon who is doing everything possible to put it back on track.

“That is why we give him the benefit of doubt that the problem can be solved.

“If I am here, I am an APC member. If I am not an APC member, you will not see me at the party’s national secretariat.” he added

