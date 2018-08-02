Oshiomole to Saraki: I couldn’t have started acting before I was born

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole says he was happy that Senate President Bukola Saraki as a mark of honour recognised the effort he was making to reconcile ranks within the party.

According to him, though Saraki noted that his efforts were coming too late, he couldn’t have started acting before he was born

In a chat with newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari, APC leadership and Senators on Wednesday night, Oshiomhole describe the current crisis rocking the APC as a tempting period.

He disclosed that on election day, there was no difference between a senator, a president, a journalist and any other person.

“These are what I might call temping moments because I had faced similar situations in my state, when people were leaving” he told newsmen

“But the beauty of democracy is that whether big or small, it is one man one vote, on election Day, no difference between a senator, a president, a journalist and any other person.

“In a sense we have to accept that once a couple for any reason or the other find that they not compatible, the only honourable thing is to go.

“I was happy for one thing is that the senate president as a mark of honour accepted that he is leaving not because the new leadership did not make effort.

“He admitted that not only did I do everything possible along with the Vice President, along with some governors and we had meeting with the President, but he argued that those efforts came too late.

“But I couldn’t have started acting before I was born.” he added

