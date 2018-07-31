I declare Buhari and his APC dead and buried — Femi Fani-Kayode

Former minister of aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) has welcomed the decision of the senate president Bukola Saraki and the governor of Kwara state, Abdulfatah Ahmed to quit the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC)

Fani-Kayode also extended his welcome to the Spokesman of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, insisting that the party which he was once a part of is imploding.

In a statement made available to NigeriaToday, the former mistake also took aim at President Muhammadu Buhari declaring him and the APC dead and buried.

The statement read:

“Great to hear that my friend and brother Senate President Bukola Saraki, together with Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state, have finally dumped the Association of Pedophiles and Coprophiliacs (APC), stepped out of the darkness and joined the forces of light. Thanks be to God.

“I am also glad to hear that my friend and brother, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi, has also dumped the APC. The Deputy Publicity Secretary, Timi Frank, dumped the APC long ago.

“It appears that the APC is imploding. The few smart people that are there are leaving!

“Opposing Buhari and the evil APC was once a walk down a lonely path that few dared to tread. Now the floodgates are open and more have found the courage to tread that path and come out and oppose tyranny every day.

“It is a beautiful thing to watch God’s promise unfold and His prophecies fulfilled. He is indeed a faithful God and a God of mercy and grace. Without Him Buhari would have crushed our nation and broken our people.

“Thankfully the yoke of bondage has been broken. I decree and declare Buhari and his APC dead and buried! Glory Hallelujah!”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook