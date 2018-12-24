‘I Fear God And Not President Buhari’ – Gov. Ibikunle Amosun Sets Record Straight

Share this post:









Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, on Saturday said there was no truth in the media report that quoted him as saying he fears President Muhammadu.

“To put the record straight, I never said I fear President Muhammadu Buhari. I only said I fear God. I don’t fear President Buhari,” Amosun said during the 2018 Christmas Carol and Service of Nine Lessons organised by the state government in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The governor had earlier been quoted to have said that he fears God and Buhari while addressing leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta shortly after the National Working Committee inaugurated the state caretaker committee.

The NWC had on Friday inaugurated the caretaker committee for the state to replace the embattled state executive led by Chief Derin Adebiyi.

While reacting to the media report, Amosun said he was shocked to read on the pages of newspapers on Saturday that he fears God and Buhari.

He said, “You know this is our time as politicians, a time when politicians will call black, blue. “Yesterday (Friday), I held a meeting with our people, and the way I started was that, I was brought up to fear God. “But I saw newspapers this morning (Saturday) that Amosun says he fears God and Buhari.

