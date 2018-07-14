I will announce my defection soon – Shehu Sani

Nigeria Today

The Senator representing Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani says he has not decamped or migrated out of the All Progressive Congress (APC), noting that he will do so publicly in a matter of weeks.

Speaking with newsmen on Friday, Senator Sani disclosed that discussions and consultation was ongoing to decides if he will remain in the APC or not

According to him, “When the time comes, I will make a formal announcement on the floor of the Senate, my Facebook and Twitter handle,”

Shehu Sani has been in a long battle with the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, nobody is really certain whether two of them can co-exist in the same party as tension mounts ahead of 2019 elections.

However, Senator had hinted via his Facebook handle that he was going to leave the APC.

“We the persecuted are on Exodus, riding on horses, chariots and caravans, departing Pharaoh Thutmose’s Egypt.

“We are now at the coast of the Red Sea, about to leave the land of cruelty and injustice.” he had said.

1 hour ago
Sai Baba
Guest
Sai Baba

Lol! he should leave APC, or else El-Rufai will disgrace him

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Garuba
Guest
Garuba

Shehu is great person. we dey like am here, so much

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

