I will not dump the APC like my colleagues – Al- Makura

Unlike his colleagues in other North Central states defecting from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to other parties, Nasarawa state Governor Tanko Al- Makura says the APC in the state remains firm and committed to the ideals of the party and would not even contemplate dumping it for other associations.

Speaking on Thursday night at a stakeholders meeting in Lafia the state capital, the governor said President Muhammadu Buhari had always viewed the state as his second home, and he was not ready to disappoint him.

“President Buhari said it openly when he visited our state that Nasarawa is his second home. We have never failed him and we will not fail him and the party,” he said.

He expressed the state’s total support and readiness to stand with Buhari and the APC in 2019.

It would be recalled that two North Central state governors namely Samuel Ortom of Benue state as well as Abdulfatah Ahmed of Kwara state had both defected to the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP.

