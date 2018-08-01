If not for Fear of EFCC, Tinubu would have dumped APC – Reno Omokri
Former Presidential spokesperson, Reno Omokri has disclosed that the fear of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) is preventing a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu from dumping the All Progressive Congress.
In a statement on Twitter, Reno also disclosed that Rotimi Amaechi would have since left the APC but shame had prevented him from doing so.
If not for SHAME @ChibuikeAmaechi would have defected to @OfficialPDPNig
If not for FEAR of EFCC, @AsiwajuTinubu would have abandoned @OfficialAPCNg
If not for RELEVANCE, Oshiomhole would have returned to Labour Party
If not for DESPERATION Rochas would have returned to APGA
— Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) July 31, 2018
