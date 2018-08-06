If PDP wants us to fight in the 2019 election, we will fight – Orji Uzor Kalu

The former Governor of Abia state Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu says he and other politicians in the All Progressives Congress APC were ready for an outright showdown in the 2019 general elections if the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP asks for it.

Dr. Kalu made the disclosure over the weekend at his Igbere home in Abia state.

According to him, the party was ready to march the PDP anyhow they wanted it in the state, as the era of rigging by the opposition was over.

“We will march PDP anyhow they want it; we must sack them from Government House, Umuahia. We will work to free Abia State from bondage. We cannot allow the locust to continue to occupy Abia. There will be no locust in Abia again.

“Forget the saying that PDP will rig the election, it will not be possible again, just do tour work well. That era of their rigging is gone.

”All members of the National Assembly went there by default, we don’t want any other default lawmakers again, we want to have active representatives,” he said.

