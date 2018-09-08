If you feel you are ready for leadership, come out and debate us, APC dares Saraki

The National leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has challenged the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to a debate on National Television.

This was contained in a statement by the acting National publicity of the party, Yekini Nabena in response to Saraki’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Yusuph Olaniyonu, who had challenged Nabena to a face-to-face debate

“Mr Yekini Nabena should know by now that many people on the media believe he is a robot and has no face. Here is an opportunity for him to come out of his hiding and come on a national television to debate all the issues he has raised with one of the aides of the Senate President.” Saraki’s aide had stated.

Accepting the challenge, Nabena said the APC would rather debate Saraki who has declared his intention to contest for the Presidency rather than debate one of his aides.

“Is it his aides that will argue for him? What about himself? I am challenging him to come out and debate on national issues with the leadership of the APC.” Nabena said

He has declared for presidency. If he feels he knows what he will go and do there, he should come out and tell Nigerians. It’s not by bringing his aides. Are they the ones running for presidency?

“APC is ready to take him up on any issue. He believes that he doesn’t have any issue apart from his personal and selfish interest,”

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 1 times, 8 visits today)