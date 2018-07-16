I’ll clear salary backlog in six months, re-introduce free education; Fayemi promises

The Governor –Elect of Ekiti state Dr. Kayode Fayemi has promised to clear the backlog of salary arrears of workers in the state within the first six months of his administration.

Fayemi made the pledge at his Isan Ekiti home shortly after the announcement of his victory by the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC early Sunday.

“Ekiti people should expect the eight-point agenda redoubled. They should expect the backlog of salaries cleared within the first six months of my coming to the office. They should expect re-introduction of free education, including payment of fees for the West Africa Examination Council, National Examination Council, National Business and Technical Examinations Board and the national entrance examination into tertiary institutions which they lost out on.

“We will re-introduce social security scheme for the elderly in an enhanced manner. They should expect the return of our youth volunteer programme. Luckily, the Federal Government has started a programme similar to what we used to have in Ekiti State, called N-Power. We will add our own initiative to that programme.

“The outgoing government is not interested in what happens to the young in our society beyond using them as thugs and forcing them to eat crumbs from the table of the master. They should expect a return to decency, decorum, integrity, values in Ekiti State. It is about reclaiming our land and restoring our values which we have lost in the past four years,” he said.

