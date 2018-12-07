Imo Assembly Speaker, 18 Lawmakers defect to Action Alliance

Share this post:









The Speaker of Imo state House of Assembly, Acho Ihim, 19 out of the 27 lawmakers of the state House of Assembly, have joined Action Alliance as they denounced their memberships of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party respectively.

According to PUNCH Newspaper, Acho who read the notice of defection signed by the lawmakers during plenary session on Thursday evening, said that the members elected on the platform of PDP have also joined AA, adding that the defection notice was dated November 7.

The former PDP lawmakers are; Ken Agbim, Bruno Ukoha and Mike Iheanatu.

Apart from the Speaker, the former APC lawmakers who joined AA are; Ikechukwu Amuka, Authur Egwim, Uju Onwudiwe, Uche Ejiogu, Ngozi Obiefule, Lugard Osuji, Lloyd Chukwuemeka, Victor Onyewuchi, Chinedu Offor.

Others are; Kennedy Ibe, Lawman Duruji, Max Odunze, Henry Ezediaro, Obinna Egu.

Speaking after the notice of defection was read, one of the defectors, Amuka, a former member of APC, accused the national chairman of the ruling party, Adams Oshiomhole of “collaborating with crooks to hijack APC in Imo state.”

The majority leader, Osuji,who equally joined AA, said that the APC national chairman meted grave injustice to them during the controversial APC primaries in the state, adding that he felt ashamed that he was ever associated with APC.

Osuji who still maintained his status as the majority leader after the defection said that the lawmakers would team up with the AA governorship candidate in the state, Uche Nwosu, to win the governorship election and ensure that President Muhammadu Buhari won re-election.

Agbim,who joined AA from PDP said himself and two other of his colleagues, left the main opposition party because of the emergence of new PDP in the state, adding that currently, PDP in the state had no leadership direction forcing them to join AA in order to ensure that Nwosu and Buhari won elections.

