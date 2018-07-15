Issa-Onilu: How can I be loyal to Buhari and still be loyal to Saraki?

An Elder statesman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kwara State who lost an election to become the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Alhaji Lanre Issa-Onilu says he is only loyal to the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari not to anyone else.

In an interview with the PUNCH, Onilu noted that the support for President Buhari in Kwara State was beyond the APC.

According to him, Buhari was the only recognised leader of the party in Kwara State, noting that the support was demonstrated in 2015 elections when he had more votes in Kwara Central than the votes garnered by Senator Bukola Saraki during the senatorial election

Onilu also revealed that Saraki dynasty died far back 2011.

“APC has a manifesto and we are running a government; so, I cannot have a divided allegiance. How can I be loyal to the President and still be loyal to any other person?” he asked

“The leader we recognise in APC, either in Kwara or at the national level, is the President and I am fully behind the President. Once the Senate President’s interest tallies with that of the President (Buhari), then we are all together in the same boat because the President is the common denominator for anybody who has the interest of the party and who wants the government to succeed.

“I do not know what you call Saraki political dynasty because I am aware that the 2011 election had changed the colour of that (dynasty). With the election of 2011, we should not be talking of the Saraki political dynasty again as some people will not agree that a certain individual represents the dynasty anymore. There was a battle within that dynasty in 2011. So, it depends on which wing of the dynasty you are talking about now.

“I can assure you that the support for President Buhari in Kwara State is beyond the APC. It is a state-wide support that was demonstrated in 2015 election. President Buhari had more votes in Kwara Central than the votes garnered by Senator Bukola Saraki during the senatorial election.

“President Buhari is a phenomenon, not only in Kwara but in entire Nigeria. I can assure you that in Kwara State, when it comes to the presidential election, the result will be overwhelming for the President. It goes beyond party line” he added.

