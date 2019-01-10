Kaduna State Residents Burnt APC Flags And Brooms As A Sign Of Rejection

Share this post:









Angry Kaduna residents reportedly washed their streets with soap and water, shortly after Governor El-Rufai’s visited for his 2019 governorship campaign.

Residents of Birnin Gwari LGA, the local government badly affected by activities of bandits and kidnappers also burned APC flags and brooms, as a sign of rejection of the party in the coming general election.

The Kaduna residents who washed their streets with soap and water shortly after Governor El-Rufai’s visit, had previously been promised a faculty of Kaduna State University and the Governor had also allegedly promised them that he will relocate his office to the area pending when bandits ravaging the area are flushed out.

However it was gathered that none of these alleged promises was fulfilled.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 42 times, 42 visits today)