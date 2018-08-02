Kano Deputy Governor has not resigned – Aide

The deputy governor of Kano state Professor Hafiz Abubakar has not rersigned his position as widely reported in the media.

Rumours were rife over the last two days that given the frosty relationship between Abubakar and state governor Abdullahi Ganduje, the state’s number two man had resigned his job.

But in reaction to the alleged resignation news, Abdulwahab Sa’id Ahmad, a media assistant in the office of the Deputy Governor, said he is the states’ deputy governor as well as still a bonafide member of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC.

“The attention of the office of the Deputy Governor of Kano state Professor Hafiz Abubakar has been drawn to a story circulating in the social media saying that he has defected from APC to PDP, it is important to inform all his supporters, well wishers, associates and the general public that such important decision is not taken on the pages of social media.

“The general public should note that whatever the future political direction of His Excellency Professor Hafiz Abubakar the state Deputy Governor and his teeming supporters and political associates would be in the public domain at the appropriate time after due consultations with all concerned elders” the statement added.

