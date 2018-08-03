Lawmakers’ defection constitutional – Okupe to Falana

A former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan says the defection by some lawmakers from the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to the opposition People’s Democratic Party PDP is constitutional.

Okupe while faulting claims by human rights activists and constitutional lawyer Femi Falana that the lawmakers defection was unconstitutional said there is a constitutional provision for lawful association in the country.

According to Okupe,” It is lawful by constitutional provision of freedom of association.The choice is the beauty of Democracy. 2018: It is unconditional. HABA!!!”, he said in a tweet on Friday.

