Mass Defection From APC To PDP In Oshimhole’s Constituency

There has been mass defection from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) within the district of Etsako, Edo North Senatorial District, believed to be the stronghold of Comrade Adams Oshimhole, the APC national chairman, according to Nigerian Tribune

The defection was celebrated at a well attended rally at Auchi and Agenebode, headquarters of Etsako West and East local government areas respectively. Some prominent chieftains and supporters who abandoned the party blamed inept leadership for their decision.

At Agenebode, where over 5,000 people detected to the PDP, a top APC leader Alhaji Oreomo Amama urged the defectors to be steadfast and work assiduously in ensuring that all PDP candidates are delivered in the 2019 elections.

The Edo state PDP chairman, Chief Dan Osi Orbih who received the new members said the message of the PDP is very simple, spreading the gospel of truth, good governance and security for the people which the PDP government is known.

Orbih said: “Our people can no longer go to the farm because of the menace of the Fulani herdsmen who take so much pleasure killing innocent Nigerians”.

Orbih noted that once political activities fully commence on November 18, a robust issue driven campaign will be initiated across the 18 LGAs and 192 wards in the state.

He therefore charged the people to come out en-mass and continue to propagate the good news of the party.

Also speaking, the PDP Edo North senatorial candidate, Hon. Abubakar Momoh challenged his APC opponent, Senator Francis Alimekhena to a debate in order to showcase their accomplishments to the people of the Constituency.

Hon. Momoh slammed Alimekhena over what he called “his lacklustre performance as a Senator. “Interestingly, he now brands himself as the Oracle of Underdevelopment”.

Present at the decamping rally were, Alhaja Hadiza Umoru, PDP Deputy National Woman Leader, Hon Larry Ogieva, PDP National Ex-officio, Chief Frank Erewele, Hon Abubakar Momoh, Edo North PDP Senatorial Candidate, Chief Blessing Agbomhere, Etsako Federal Constituency PDP Candidate, Hon Abu Abdulganiyu, Etsako East Constituency PDP Candidate, Mallam Yakubu Ilenoba, Barr. Pius Bossey, Clement Aigbona, Mr Friday Amunumhene Sado, Chief John Odogun, among others.

At Auchi, Mr Garuba Jimba who led thousands of APC supporter to move from the party to PDP said they were fed up with APC because the party has failed in all the promises it made in 2015, adding that it was now crystal clear that APC has nothing to offer.

