My Chance of leaving APC is very very High – Saraki

Senate President, Bukola Saraki has admitted that he may dump the ruling All Progressive Congress very soon.

In a chat with Reuters, Saraki hinted that his chances of leaving the APC were very very high.

Saraki has been involved in a battle to save his name and his image with the Federal Government since he became the Senate President. From trump up charges at the Code of conduct tribunal to the Offa Robbery case, it has jumped from one trial to another.

And President Muhammadu Buhari has made things very difficult for the Saraki’s led Senate as he had failed to honour the Senate request to sack the EFCC boss based on findings from the Department of State Security services whose recommendation informed the Senate decision to recommend his sack.

Buhari has also failed to intervene in the face-off between the inspector general of police and the senate, the police boss had been invited to the Senate more than three times and he failed to honour those invitations, forcing the Senate to conclude that the police boss was anti-democracy, but the Presidency has not done anything about the Senate recommendation.

As Nigerians await more drama in the coming days, it is very certain that it will be full of surprises and more drama

