Nigerians Are Tired Of Recycled Politicians And The PDP Is No Option – Moghalu

The presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Prof. Kingsley Moghalu says he would defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Feb. 16 presidential poll.

Moghalu, at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, said that Nigerians were “tired of recycled politicians’’ and that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was not an option.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the APC candidate while Atiku Abubakar is the PDP flagbearer

“We will defeat President Buhari and the reason is very simple, Nigerians are tired of recycled politicians and the PDP is not an option.

“Going for the PDP from the APC is like jumping from frying pan to fire,’’ he added.

Moghalu said when elected, his administration would tackle root cause of corruption which is the broken value system in the country.

According to him, no matter what we do, as long as we do not have a philosophical foundation, we cannot make progress.

The candidate said that when elected, he would introduce the teaching of ethics in schools and ensure transparency in the budgetary system and the process of awarding of contracts.

Moghalu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that he would ensure forensic checks in the process to enhance transparency.

On corruption, Moghalu said that if anybody commits a crime, the law must take its cause irrespective of creed or political party.

He said the judiciary would be allowed to do its job and that corrupt person would not go free.

The candidate said that to ensure sufficient power supply, his administration would disintegrate the national grid.

According to him, this boils down to restructuring, when this is done, things will change and the price of items will reduce.

On insecurity, Moghalu said if elected, he would change the leadership of security agencies and intelligence gathering units.

He said the appointment of heads of security agencies would not be based on sentiment but on competence and professionalism

