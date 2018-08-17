Nigerians should resist the political rascality of Saraki and his cohorts – APC

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress APC has called on Nigerians and the international community to resist the political rascality and impunity being perpetrated by Senate Bukola Saraki and urge him to reconvene the National Assembly with immediate effect.

Spokesperson of the party Yekini Nabena in a statement on Friday said the APC strongly condemns the abuse of office by the Senate President backed by his PDP cohorts in sabotaging the executive, specifically the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC.

He said the Electoral Amendment Bill passed by the National Assembly is alive and awaiting assent.

According to him however, assent to Bills in all democratic governments reflects the prudence and discretion of the president in balancing the powers of key constitutional bodies and understanding the concerns of the executive.

He said all well-meaning Nigerians have a duty to speak up and ensure that the National Assembly performs its constitutional role and not serve an individual’s personal interest and sinister ends of the opposition PDP.

“The sanctity of our electoral system is being threatened by this orchestrated sabotage and deliberate attempt to weaken INEC as we prepare for General Elections in 2019. The National Assembly must be convened immediately,” he said.

