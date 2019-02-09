Nigerians Wonder With Resentment As Giant ‘Broom’ Is Erected At The City Gate, Abuja

Share this post:









Nigerians have taken to social media to rant over the construction of a giant broom in front of the Abuja City Gate.

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) noted that as of Thursday, it wasn’t clear what was being constructed when they began, but afterwards, it turned out to be the broom symbol of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

