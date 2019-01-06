No Corruption Case Against Atiku Has Been Established – Solomon Gushibet

Share this post:









The Plateau State Coordinator of the Atiku Nationwide Project, Dr. Solomon Gushibet, has dismissed the sleaze allegations being made in some quarters against the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar,

He said no case has been established against him. Gushibet queried why Atiku was going about his legitimate engagements freely around the country without being picked up and prosecuted if he had any case to answer.

Gushibet spoke yesterday at a meeting of the Atiku campaign organisation in Jos. He said Atiku and his running mate, Peter Obi, had what it takes to move Nigeria to greater heights, and urged PDP supporters not to be deterred but remain courageous. He added that Atiku was the engine room of Nigeria as Vice President during former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government, who gave the administration resounding credibility by bringing about economic transformation.

He said further that by the time the duo came to office, the Nigerian economy was already nose-diving into recession and depression, adding that when they came in, they did not blame the recession on the military but went head-on to revive the ailing economy.

“So, Atiku is not a thief. If Atiku were a thief, he wouldn’t have been moving around freely without being arrested because of the nature of this government. Atiku started investing at the age of 15 and here he is today. We must not leave any stone unturned to deliver him to the people of Nigeria,” Gushibet said.

