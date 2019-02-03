No Man or Woman Alive Can Win Godswill Akpabio, Emmanuel Ekon in February 16th elections.

Share this post:









Even Moses Ekpo will vote for Godswill Akpabio and Emmanuel Ekon -Koko Abia.

By Abasiama Etukakpan, Abak.

With few days left for the National Assembly Elections to hold in Nigeria.The all important elections is billed to hold on the 2nd of March,2019.

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Abak Local Government Area and a former Community Representative at Total E&P,Comrade Koko Abia has maintained that no man or woman alive in Akwa Ibom North West(Ikot Ekpene)Senatorial District presently can win the duo of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Ekon in the February 16th National Assembly elections. He maintained that the political records of the duo has made them to be undefeatable and even the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State and a member of the PDP,Mr Moses Ekpo shall vote for the duo in the February 16th election.

Senator Akpabio is the APC candidate for Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District race while Rt. Hon Emmanuel Ekon is the Candidate for Abak,Etim Ekpo and Ika Federal Constituency race whose party logo shall be on the ballot in the all crucial elections.

Comrade Abia made the statement in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State on Comfort 95.1FM when he was a guest on an Independent Programme, “The Promise”.In his words, “the man called Godswill Akpabio is an extraordinary man whose political will and antecedents can not be compared to that of any one in the political history of Akwa Ibom State. No man or woman alive can win him in the February elections.I can tell you that for free.

On the candidacy of Hon Emmanuel Ekon for the House of Representatives seat under the platform of the APC, Comrade Abia maintained,”Emmanuel Ekon is a grassroot general, his records are very exceptional, no man or man in Abak federal constituency can win him in the March 2nd elections even myself,i can’t win Ekon for now”.

When asked if the former Deputy of the State and the candidate of the PDP, Engr. Chris Ekpenyong can win Senator Akpabio,he laughed for over five (5)minutes and boasted that it cannot be possible because Engr Ekpenyong cannot match Chief Akpabio’s political record in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District or Akwa Ibom State.

On the Abak federal constituency race, the former Total Representative and 2015 candidate of the APC for Abak State Constituency race spoke on the issue of third term in the area and the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Mr Aniekan Umanah. He maintained that he(Umanah) cannot win Mr Emmanuel Ekon because of his bad record in Abak LGA. According to him, “the issue of third term should not be discussed at all. Aniekan Umanah was a Commissioner for 9years and did not do anything for the people of Abak LGA apart from his brothers and family members alone. He appointed his brother his PA, SA to the Governor, he made another was a village head and his sister works with the Wife of the Governor. How else can someone be selfish. I have never seen a man with such records, am yet to see anybody from Ekons family that he(Ekon) has really touched,he has extended his goodwill to other young men unlike Umanah. He has trained and given employment to over five hundred(500) young men and women in Abak federal constituency. This feat is rare. I am in the oil sector and I know what this means. For a young man to go for any kind of the trainings Emmanuel Ekon has sponsored the young men from Abak federal constituency to go,it will cost not less than nine hundred thousand naira. But the youths are trained for free. He deserves our support to return to the House of Representatives for another term.

Comrade Koko Abia also used the medium to challenge Mr Moses Ekpo, Mr Aniekan Umanah and ors to repair the Independence Hall that is engulped by erosion before they talk to the people of Abak LGA on why they should be supported. According to him, the Independence Hall may soon be destroyed by the erosion due to the bad leadership currently experienced in the area by the people and the current leadership in Abak LGA has paid deaf ears to the plight of the people the same way the did in the Hospital Road that was abandoned by them.

He further boasted that the candidates of his party shall be victorious in the February 16th National Assembly elections and urged the people of Abak federal constituency and Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District to vote for Senator Akpabio and Hon Ekon massively for a better and prosperous Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District.

