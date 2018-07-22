nPDP reacts to Buhari’s offer of automatic ticket for Saraki

The Presidency’s alleged offer of a second term automatic ticket for Senate Presidet Bukola Saraki has been condemned by members of the nPDP and they have called on the senate president to be wary of the alleged offer.

Kawu Baraje, a leader of the New Peoples Democratic Party, nPDP while speaking to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend said the alleged meeting which saw President Muhammadu Buhari meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly to offer them automatic ticket in 2019 would not atone for the barrage of embarrassment suffered by Saraki in the hands of the presidency.

“I am not concerned with the offer reportedly made by the Presidency to the Senate President. I do not see how that concerns me. As far

as I am concerned and as far as our supporters and followers are concerned, they have taken a decision.

“If the Senate President is going to waiver, all well and good. The followers have indicated that with or without him, they are going out of APC. So, it is left

for him to take a decision.

“As far as I know, there is no recent decision that can replace the kind of embarrassment, debasement and horrifying experiences that the Senate President had gone through in the past. It is unfortunate,” he said.

