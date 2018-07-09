Orji Kalu: Ali Modu Sheriff, Tinubu and others are working so hard to make APC strong

Former governor of Abia State and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Orji Uzor Kalu says, a former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff and a national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others are working very hard to bring peace to the party and make it strong.

Kalu disclosed this in Abuja during a chat with journalist over the weekend.

Kanu noted that the leadership of the party was working to reconcile the R-APC back to the APC.

“We have through our new chairman engaged most of them to get them back.” he noted,

”The kind of jubilation, what you people want to have is not what we have at the moment, because we will control it. It is a family matter, in every family you quarrel.

“Tinubu is busy, he is talking, everybody is busy, and in all arms of the APC we are busy talking to everybody as much as we can. Ali Modu Sheriff and everybody you can think about, we are busy talking as much as we can so it is a family matter.” he added.

