Orji Kalu: Ali Modu Sheriff, Tinubu and others are working so hard to make APC strong

9 hours ago

Former governor of Abia State and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Orji Uzor Kalu says, a former governor of Borno State, Ali Modu Sheriff and a national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others are working very hard to bring peace to the party and make it strong.

Kalu disclosed this in Abuja during a chat with journalist over the weekend.

Kanu noted that the leadership of the party was working to reconcile the R-APC back to the APC.

“We have through our new chairman engaged most of them to get them back.” he noted,

”The kind of jubilation, what you people want to have is not what we have at the moment, because we will control it. It is a family matter, in every family you quarrel.

“Tinubu is busy, he is talking, everybody is busy, and in all arms of the APC we are busy talking to everybody as much as we can. Ali Modu Sheriff and everybody you can think about, we are busy talking as much as we can so it is a family matter.” he added.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago
Raphael Murphy
Guest
Raphael Murphy

Ali Modu Sheriff again, this people don’t leran

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Usman
Guest
Usman

Lol! this confusionist again

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
DOGARA GAYESU
Guest
DOGARA GAYESU

APC will fail massively come 2019. this is just the beginning, who is Kalu, a corrupt puppet that is roaming round Buhari so as his corruption charges should be drop

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Garubu
Guest
Garubu

I love what im seeing, Sai BAba

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago

